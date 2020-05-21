States GST collections may dip 30 per cent this fiscal: ICRA

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
The States Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collections are expected to contract by 30 per cent to ₹3.5 lakh crore in FY21 from ₹5 lakh crore in FY20, reflecting lower consumption of non-essential items in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to credit rating agency ICRA.
With the protected revenues of the States estimated at ₹7.7 lakh crore for FY21 (₹6.7 lakh crore in FY20), the agency anticipates a multi-fold spike in the State governments’ GST compensation requirement to ₹4.1 lakh crore in the current fiscal, from ₹1.7 lakh crore in FY20.
Of the State governments’ GST compensation, ₹1.2 lakh crore was released by the Centre to the States during FY20, leaving an unpaid balance of ₹50,500 core as of end-March, the agency said in a report.
Jayanta Roy, Group Head - Corporate Sector Rating, ICRA, observed that with the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown expected to shrink non-essential consumption, the finances of the State governments would undergo a dual shock.
“Firstly, the SGST collections would contract by 30 per cent in FY21, entailing a spike in the compensation requirement to ₹4.1 lakh crore based on ICRA’s assessment. Simultaneously, the cess collections that are meant to be funnelled towards the GST compensation would dry up in the current environment,” said Roy.
Accordingly, the risk associated with the magnitude and timing of the release of the GST compensation to the State governments has escalated sharply and would exacerbate the fiscal and liquidity stress that the States are experiencing due to the Covid-19 crisis, he added
Under the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, the level of protected revenues of the State governments is calculated based on a 14 per cent annual growth rate on the base year (FY16) revenues subsumed into the GST.
The gap between the State governments’ actual SGST collections and the protected revenues is required to be released by the Centre to the States in the form of GST compensation for the first five years after the transition to the GST regime. The source of funding the GST compensation is a cess levied on consumption of some specific items, including automobiles, coal etc.
The Centre recently enhanced the permitted net borrowing of the State governments in FY21 to 5 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from 3 per cent of GSDP, to address the expected shortfall in their revenues related to the pandemic. Out of this, additional borrowing of 1.5 per cent of GSDP is conditional on the States executing reforms in FY21 in four areas outlined by the Centre, the accomplishment which is contingent on various factors.
ICRA has estimated the permitted enhanced unconditional borrowing of 0.5 per cent of GSDP for the State governments for FY21 at ₹1 lakh crore, which pales in comparison to the gap (of ₹3.9 lakh crore) between the estimated GST compensation requirement and the funding for the same through cess collections.
The agency estimates the total unconditional net borrowing that is now permitted to the state governments by the Centre at ₹7.4 lakh crore for FY21. Adding the estimated redemption of ₹1.4 lakh of State Development Loans (SDL) in FY21, the agency pegs the permitted gross market borrowings of the States at ₹8.8 lakh crore, nearly 38 per cent higher than the gross SDL issuance of ₹6.3 lakh crore in FY20.
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...