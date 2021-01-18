States want cess/surcharges subsumed in basic tax rate

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
States today urged the Centre to merge cess and surcharges into the basic tax rate.
This was among the various suggestions given during the pre-Budget consultations Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with States and three Union Territories with legislature (Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir) on Monday.
A Finance Ministry statement said that Sitharaman highlighted the importance of the meeting as a sign of cooperative federalism and indicated the manner in which the Union government was strongly supporting the States/Union Territories fight the pandemic.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said the levy of cesses and surcharges by the Centre deprives States of their legitimate share of the tax revenue. “All such cesses and surcharges should be merged into the basic rate of tax so that the States also receive their due share from the additional revenue,” he said.
His call for continuance of the compensation mechanism and devolving further taxation powers on States will have to be discussed at the GST Council to ensure that States are not put to hardship in 2022-23. He highlighted that dues to Tamil Nadu from the Centre totalled ₹19,591.63 crore, including pending GST compensation claims, arrears relating to 13th and 14th Finance Commission grants to local bodies, and pending grants for various programmes.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (representing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio) suggested that the devolution formula recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for the next four years be shared with the States at the earliest so that they can accordingly initiate the budget exercise, especially in capital expenditure.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia urged Sitharaman to treat Delhi at par with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in providing a share from the Central taxes and Central Assistance to Union Territories, and the Disaster Response Fund. He pointed out that the share in capital taxes for Delhi has stagnated at ₹325 crore since 2001-02.
With inputs from our Chennai, Bengaluru bureaus
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
It assumes significance in the backdrop of some expected changes in the structure
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...