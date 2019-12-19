States with smaller population take the lead under PMEGP

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
Tamil Nadu, Assam, Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh, along with India’s most populous State Uttar Pradesh, have emerged as major beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the last four years.
These top five States have generated 34 per cent of the total employment opportunities created under the programme.
An estimated 15.94 lakh people have been employed under PMEGP in micro enterprises from 2016-17 to 2019-20, according to the data presented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Lok Sabha on December 12.
Since its inception in 2008-09, a total of about 5.70 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted with margin money of ₹12,902 crore, providing employment to an estimated 47 lakh persons, till 2019-20 (up to 31.10.2019).
The credit-linked subsidy programme is aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-agriculture sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth. Under the scheme, beneficiaries can get loans up to ₹25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and ₹10 lakh in the service sector.
As per the 2011 Census, Uttar Pradesh with a population of more than 166 million is the most populous State in the country, followed by Maharastra, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
Also read: Women in UP, TN and Bengal set up most units under PM’s job scheme
However, except Uttar Pradesh, none of these States have featured in top five States in generating jobs under PMEGP in the last four years.
Comparatively, States with smaller population have reaped the benefit of the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State Gujarat stands 23rd on the chart, generating 27,509 jobs in four years.
Maharashtra has generated 65,327 jobs during the period, Bihar 68,400, Andhra Pradesh 53,868 and West Bengal 50,540.
New Delhi stands at the bottom of the chart by creating 3,296 job opportunities under the scheme.
Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Uttrakhand and Odisha are among the States which have generated more than 50,000 jobs in four years.
