Steel applications to see quantum jump: Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh

Steel applications across segments are expected to see a “quantum jump”, said Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. New areas of application, like usage in drones, will provide “ample opportunities” to steel players.
“Newer areas of usage such as increasing deployment of drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players,” he said while speaking at an award ceremony late on Wednesday evening. According to Singh, indigenous research and development in iron and steel sector will rise; and it will be “central to the growth of the sector”.
Published on
April 21, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.