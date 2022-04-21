Steel applications to see quantum jump: Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh

Steel applications across segments are expected to see a “quantum jump”, said Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. New areas of application, like usage in drones, will provide “ample opportunities” to steel players.

“Newer areas of usage such as increasing deployment of drone technology will provide ample opportunities to the steel players,” he said while speaking at an award ceremony late on Wednesday evening. According to Singh, indigenous research and development in iron and steel sector will rise; and it will be “central to the growth of the sector”.