Steel companies ramp up tinplate capacity with ₹2,500-cr investments

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Amid the raging controversy over tinplate imports, existing producers JSW Steel and Tata Steel are increasing capacity with an investment of about ₹2,500 crore.
JSW Steel Coated, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, plans to increase capacity by 2.80 lakh tonnes (lt) to 6.30 lt by next June with an investment of ₹700 crore.
Similarly, market leader Tinplate Company of India, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, will put up an additional capacity of 3 lt with an estimated investment of ₹1,800 crore. At present, Tinplate Company has a capacity of 3.79 lt while two plants of JSW Steel Coated at Ludhiana and Tarapur have cumulative production capacity of 2.30 lt.
Approved in August, Tinplate Company expansion is expected to go on stream in about three years.
Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel, told Business Line that tinplate expansion of 30,000 tonne at Ludhiana will be commissioned by January and another 2.50 lt will go on stream by June.
“When we took over Vallabh Tinplate five years back it had a capacity of 30,000-40,000 tonnes per year, now it has been increased to over one lakh tonne and we had set up a modern tinplate plant of 2.50 lt. We will be investing another ₹700 crore to double the capacity,” he added.
The addition of fresh capacity by both the leading tinplate manufacturers come at a time when imports have come to a standstill after the government made it mandatory for exporting companies to register for Bureau of Indian Standard certification.
The demand for tinplate has been increasing steadily from food packaging industry with the ensuing festival season and revival of overall economy.
Though can manufacturers have been claiming tinplate short supply after the BIS certification was made mandatory, tinplate companies claimed that they are operating at 50-60 per cent capacity utilisation due to import of defective tinplate which are about 25-30 per cent cheaper than the prime material.
“We are not against imports but shipments of defective materials which are rejected by other countries is a worrying factor as 70 per cent of the material is used for food packaging,” said a steel company official.
With the fall in steel prices, tinplate prices will also come down, he said.
Of 2.05 lt of tinplate imports last fiscal, about 1.55 lt was defective while in FY20 imports were at 2.80 lt of which 2.22 lt was defective, he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...