Steel imports up 10% as demand revives

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Steel imports increased 10 per cent in July to 2.93 lakh tonnes (lt) against 2.66 lt recorded in June as the overall domestic demand picked up after the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.
The revival in demand in domestic markets pulled down steel exports by 12 per cent to 14 lt against 16 lt logged in June.
In fact, exports more than trebled from 4 lt in April to 13 lt in May but started to taper due to increasing demand in the domestic markets. Steel producers prefer to sell their produce in the domestic market as the realisations are usually higher, though the trend has reversed in recently.
Exports have seen a quantum jump in the last three months due to significant demand from China, Spain and Italy, said Care Ratings.
Steel production, which had fallen to record low levels in April due to Covid-19 induced nation-wide lockdown, has shown a ‘V’ shaped recovery since then. It improved sequentially for the third straight month in July to 7.6 million tonne, up 9 per cent compared to 6.9 mt logged in June.
Finished steel production jumped to 6.76 mt against 6 mt registered in June. Consumption of finished steel in July recorded an increase of 11 per cent when compared month-on-month.
However, on a year-on-year basis, production of crude steel and finished steel was lower by 20 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.
International steel prices bottomed out in April but have recovered ever since. Prices have risen month-on-month since April, driven by the increased demand in China. World export steel prices of HRB (hot-rolled bars) have risen 11 per cent since April on the back of a 16 per cent rise in steel prices in China, said Care Ratings. In the domestic market, steel prices in July were down three per cent due to the decline in exports and increase in imports.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...