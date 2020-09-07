Sterling and Wilson Solar bags ₹1,600-cr worth orders in Australia

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has bagged two large orders worth ₹1,600 crore in Australia.

In a statement the Sterling and Wilson said these orders have an installed capacity of over 300 MW and bagged from global independent power producers (IPPs).

This adds to Sterling and Wilson Solar’s presence in Australia, which has three projects of 800 MW under construction in the region. The new project is expected to commence immediately.

Bikesh Ogra – Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited, said, “Our total order book in Australia now stands at about ₹6,350 crore with 5 projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW, making us the largest home-grown solar EPC player in the region. With the continent’s regulatory environment becoming more conducive towards renewable energy and the prevalence of high electricity tariff, the commercial viability of solar projects is improving. Our vision for the market is to maintain our leadership position in the EPC segment and contribute to the country’s mission of clean energy.”

Globally, Sterling and Wilson Solar has projects of 10.6 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi — the world’s largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GW of Operations &Maintenance (O&M) projects globally.