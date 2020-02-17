STPI looks at double-digit growth in IT exports

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
India is targeting revenues of $70-80 billion from software products by the end of 2025. The country, which has emerged as a major player in software exports, is yet to tap the $500-billion software products market.
“We are currently getting revenues of $80-90 billion from software products whereas the global opportunity stands at $500 billion. It is going to grow to $1 trillion by 2025,” said Omkar Rai, Director- General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).
The country has launched a policy to increase the software product segment. To make this happen, tier-II and tier-III cities too should contribute.
He said exports (from STPI registered firms) would grow by double digits in the current financial year. “We will compile the figures in September. The STPI exports for the year 2018-19 stood at ₹4,24,000 crore,” he said.
Citing the numbers released by Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies) recently, he said the figures compiled by the IT association pegged IT exports at $147 billion in revenues in 2019-20, an 8.1-per-cent growth over last year’s numbers.
The IT and electronics sector as a whole registered revenues of $191 billion as against $177 billion in the previous year.
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...