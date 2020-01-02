Streamlining GST System: Revenue Secretary Pandey to chair meeting on January 7

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
A day-long brainstorming session to streamline Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and refunds, enhance GST compliance to a better pedestal and discourage misuse of the system will be held in New Delhi on January 7.
This session, which will be chaired by the Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, will see participation from Commissioners of State Tax and Chief Commissioners of Central Tax, sources in the finance ministry said.
This multifaceted brainstorming meeting is being organised with the purpose of curbing fraud and evasion, checking fake or huge Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims, seeking bank account details of businesses to tally with their filings, misuse of refund and sharing best practices in revenue augmentation.
Discussions in the meeting would focus on the road ahead with e-invoicing, new return system and feedback, e-way bill linking with Fastag, pendency of refunds, linkage of Aadhaar to GST registration, enforcement module use without overreach and the QR code, sources added.
A detailed review of further use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in the process of enforcement and red-flagging the tax evaders and fake refund claimants would also be taken up to augment revenue and better compliance without overreach. It would also examine the processes designed to give due role to the collating and combined study of data from the third parties like banks/IFU-India.
This meeting would be attended by the senior officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), DGARM, Systems and GSTN officials, concerned field officers and also the enforcement wings to develop a targeted approach to stop tax/duty evasion without any overreach or harassment to the genuine taxpayers.
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...