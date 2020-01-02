Streamlining GST System: Revenue Secretary Pandey to chair meeting on January 7

A day-long brainstorming session to streamline Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and refunds, enhance GST compliance to a better pedestal and discourage misuse of the system will be held in New Delhi on January 7.

This session, which will be chaired by the Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, will see participation from Commissioners of State Tax and Chief Commissioners of Central Tax, sources in the finance ministry said.

This multifaceted brainstorming meeting is being organised with the purpose of curbing fraud and evasion, checking fake or huge Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims, seeking bank account details of businesses to tally with their filings, misuse of refund and sharing best practices in revenue augmentation.

Discussions in the meeting would focus on the road ahead with e-invoicing, new return system and feedback, e-way bill linking with Fastag, pendency of refunds, linkage of Aadhaar to GST registration, enforcement module use without overreach and the QR code, sources added.

A detailed review of further use of data analytics and artificial intelligence in the process of enforcement and red-flagging the tax evaders and fake refund claimants would also be taken up to augment revenue and better compliance without overreach. It would also examine the processes designed to give due role to the collating and combined study of data from the third parties like banks/IFU-India.

This meeting would be attended by the senior officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), DGARM, Systems and GSTN officials, concerned field officers and also the enforcement wings to develop a targeted approach to stop tax/duty evasion without any overreach or harassment to the genuine taxpayers.