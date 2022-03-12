Strong double-digit growth likely for India’s e-commerce and consumer internet sector: IVCA-EY report

Indian E-commerce and Consumer Internet Sector are expected to see strong double-digit growth in the coming days on the back of the emergence of a new generation of entrepreneurs who are building world-quality platforms and products, a new IVCA-EY report has said.

This growth is also being driven by the strong support from the central Government through initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, and Aatamanirbhar Bharat as well as focus on building a favourable regulatory environment, this India Trendbook 2022 report launched at recent IVCA Conclave 2022 added.

It also highlighted that India is becoming a unicorn hub, led by e-Commerce and internet start-ups. Indian start-up ecosystem saw 46 unicorns in 2021, more than doubling the total number of unicorns to 90. Two months into 2022, India already has nine unicorns in the country, out of which four are E-commerce and Internet companies, the report added.

The report also said that India is poised to be among the leading e-commerce and consumer internet markets globally in the next few years both by being a leading consumer of Internet-based products and services, as well as the leading producer of companies catering to these demands and competing at a global level.

The industry players have been leveraging innovative methods of service and product delivery to the consumers and with evolving consumption models, this trend to expected to continue. They are leveraging innovative business models (subscription, on-demand), coupled with next-gen tech (AI, ML, blockchain) to solve unique challenges in a differentiated manner

E-commerce and Consumer Internet companies are not only looking to drive broad-based growth from within the country but are also expanding into international markets, creating global brands from India. Indian brands across segments such as B2C e-commerce and travel and hospitality are already expanding across Southeast Asia and Middle East, creating a global presence.

As companies expand into newer markets, they are collaborating to create a digital ecosystem offering a network of integrated services and offerings to create a one-stop-shop experience for customers, according to the report.

The e-commerce and Internet sector in India has seen phenomenal growth in recent years, as some segments such as B2C e-commerce, payments and hyperlocal continue to mature while others such as agritech, social commerce are rapidly scaling.

Another indication of the maturing digital ecosystem in the industry is the increase in speed with which start-ups are turning unicorns. While start-ups founded in or before 2011 took 9.3 years on an average to become a unicorn, those founded in or after 2012 took an average of 4.8 years to enter the billion-dollar club. The year 2021 also saw one of the fastest unicorns ever, with B2C e-commerce firm turning unicorn in six months, the report added.