‘Strong’ India story today to become ‘stronger’ tomorrow, says PM

The India story is strong today and will become stronger tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing Annual India Invest Conference, Modi highlighted the issues investors would analyse before putting in their money. “Does the country have a vibrant democracy? Does the country have political stability? Does the country have investment and business friendly policies? Does the country have a skilled talent pool? The undisputed answer to all these questions is one: India,” he said in the virtual conference organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada.

He described the FDI regime in India as ‘very well liberalised’ and the tax regime for Sovereign Wealth and Pension Funds as ‘friendly’.

“We have undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust Bond market,” he said noting the factors that Canada is home to some of the largest and most experienced infrastructure investors. Canadian Pension Funds were the first ones to start investing in India. Many of them have already discovered great opportunities in a range of areas like highways, airports and logistics.

Trinity of reforms

He mentioned that India has undertaken a trinity of reforms in the field of education (New Education Policy), labour (enactment of three labour codes) and agriculture (passage of Bills to allow farmers sell his produce freely, contact farming and freedom from stock limit).

“Together, they impact almost every Indian,” he said.

According to Modi, the reforms in agriculture are far-reaching. They will not only give more choice to farmers but will boost exports. The labour law reforms greatly reduce the number of Labour codes. They are both employee- and employer-friendly and will further increase ease of doing business.

The reforms in education will further harness the talent of our youth. These reforms have also set the stage for more foreign universities to come to India

“India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government’s safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people,” he said.

He urged Canadian investors to become partners in the field of education here. “If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India,” he said.