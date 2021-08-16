STT collection on a high, touches ₹9,000 crore as on date

The collections from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) have touched ₹9,000 crore in a little over four months of the current financial year, which is about 72 per cent of the budgeted estimate of ₹12,500 crore.

The collection in last four months is higher that the annual collection of FY15 and FY16 as well as close to that of FY17. If the present trend continues, officials expect the total annual collection to go up to as high as ₹20,000 crore.

The present trend in collection can be attributed to the strong bull run in the stock market. The BSE Sensex surged to 55,437 on August 13 from 47,869 on January 1, recording a gain of over 7,500 points in eight months. At the same time, the NSE Nifty closed at 16,529 on August 13 from 14,018 on January 1 registering an increase of over 2,500 points. More than two dozen initial public offerings (IPOs) have already hit the market while at least 15, including that of LIC, is in the pipeline.

Bull market’s contribution

According to market experts, there is an increasing trend of money rotation at a fast pace in the market. In other words, many who are investing in an IPO are selling the shares on the day of listing, and reinvesting the money in another IPO. This has been giving a boost to STT collections.

The increase in STT comes at a time when net direct tax collection in April-June quarter of FY22 crossed ₹2.46 lakh crore as against over ₹1.17 lakh crore during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

STT is levied on transactions of taxable securities. These transactions include purchase or sale of an equity share in a company or a derivative or a unit of an equity mutual fund executed on a stock exchange. The sale of unlisted equity shares under an offer for sale to the public included in an IPO and where such shares are subsequently listed on a recognised stock exchange or sale of unlisted units of a business trust by any holder of such units which were acquired in consideration of a transfer under merger and amalgamation, attract STT.

Also, it will be levied on the sale or surrender or redemption of a unit of an equity-oriented fund to an insurance company, on maturity or partial withdrawal, with respect to unit-linked insurance policy (ULIP).

The rate of STT varies between 0.001 to 0.2 per cent. The value of taxable securities transaction for applicability of STT would be the sell or buy price of the securities in the cash market. In case of sale of an option in securities, the option premium will be the taxable value. In case an option is exercised, then STT will be levied on settlement price. In case of derivatives, the price at which the futures are traded will be the taxable value.