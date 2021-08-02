Study finds rising cases of ‘wage theft’ among Keralites in GCC countries

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
A survey among Kerala migrant workers in (Gulf Cooperation Council) GCC countries has revealed that an amount of ₹62 crore has been denied to 397 returnees as the Covid-19 pandemic hit businesses hard.
On an average, each worker has been denied the salary of around ₹15 lakh, said the Kerala Wage Theft report prepared by Centre for Indian Migrant Studies (CIMS).
The survey was conducted among 3,345 migrant workers, in which 397 individuals (12 per cent) reported wage theft (denial of salary). Of this, the majority of the workers belong to construction sector, followed by manufacturing, transportation and other sector such as domestic work, retail, medical.
Also read:India begins talks on free trade agreement with UAE
The incidents of wage theft increased when the governments in the Gulf countries allowed businesses who were economically suffering to terminate or reduce the salaries of workers. But this was taken as an opportunity by employers for their benefit. Though the practice of withholding salary and service benefits existed before, the number of reported cases during the pandemic period was multi-fold.
The remittance loss to Kerala on account of this is a cause of worry, as remittances make up more than a quarter of the State’s GDP. Quoting Kerala State Planning Board, the report said currently 2.4 million non-resident Keralites send as much as $15 billion annually to their homes.
The household consumption of remittance is a major foundation pillar of Kerala economy, which is why large numbers of migrant workers returning empty handed causes is an alarming situation.
Also read:Study finds how migrants become unofficial brand ambassadors for FMCG firms
It was revealed in the survey that only 9 respondents among 397 were aware of the legal measures they could avail to claim unpaid dues and wages. Many migrant workers were afraid to report and go forward with legal action as they feared it might affect their chances for getting a job abroad in future.
The report also recommended that the India should ratify international conventions on labour standards and protection of migrant workers to ensure the welfare of all migrants. The country should sign bilateral agreements with destination countries to address the issues of unpaid wages and other benefits, it said.
This should include negotiations on labour laws existing in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait which denies opportunity for legal options for a period of one year.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...