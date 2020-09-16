Sufficient coal stock at power plants: Pralhad Joshi

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Non-pithead thermal power plants currently have 22 days of coal stock as on September 10, according to Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said, “There is sufficient coal at the coal-based thermal power plants of the country.”
“The coal stock at thermal power plants increased from 20.41 million tonne (mt) on September 10, 2019 to 35.96 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient for 20 days consumption. Further, coal stock at non-pithead plants increased from 16.95 mt on September 10, 2019 to 30.11 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient from 22 days coal consumption by the non-pithead power plants.”
Commenting on the challenges faced by coal transport in the country, Joshi said, “There have been sporadic instances of resistance from local population for movement of coal through road mode due to various issues including environmental concerns. It is mandatory for the coal company to obtain consent under Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 from the concerned State Pollution Board.”
Responding to a query on the measures taken to optimise coal transport infrastructure, Joshi said, “Coal companies have planned to minimise movement of coal through road mode in a phased manner and substitute the same by conveyor belts, ropeways, among others. In the first stage of First Mile Connectivity (FMC), 39 big mines, which produce more than 4 million tonnes coal per annum, have been identified for creating infrastructure for mechanized movement of coal up to the loading point.”
The Power Ministry has directed for use of captive mode of transport for coal movement like elevated closed belt conveyors for power plants within 20 km from the pithead, Merry-Go-Round (MGR) for plants located within 40 km from pithead and the option of MGR based on financial viability for power plants up to 100 km, Joshi said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
Investing in debt funds is now being looked through an altogther different lens after many incidents — right ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...