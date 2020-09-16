Sufficient coal stock at power plants: Pralhad Joshi

Non-pithead thermal power plants currently have 22 days of coal stock as on September 10, according to Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Joshi said, “There is sufficient coal at the coal-based thermal power plants of the country.”

“The coal stock at thermal power plants increased from 20.41 million tonne (mt) on September 10, 2019 to 35.96 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient for 20 days consumption. Further, coal stock at non-pithead plants increased from 16.95 mt on September 10, 2019 to 30.11 mt on September 10, 2020 which is sufficient from 22 days coal consumption by the non-pithead power plants.”

Commenting on the challenges faced by coal transport in the country, Joshi said, “There have been sporadic instances of resistance from local population for movement of coal through road mode due to various issues including environmental concerns. It is mandatory for the coal company to obtain consent under Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 from the concerned State Pollution Board.”

Responding to a query on the measures taken to optimise coal transport infrastructure, Joshi said, “Coal companies have planned to minimise movement of coal through road mode in a phased manner and substitute the same by conveyor belts, ropeways, among others. In the first stage of First Mile Connectivity (FMC), 39 big mines, which produce more than 4 million tonnes coal per annum, have been identified for creating infrastructure for mechanized movement of coal up to the loading point.”

The Power Ministry has directed for use of captive mode of transport for coal movement like elevated closed belt conveyors for power plants within 20 km from the pithead, Merry-Go-Round (MGR) for plants located within 40 km from pithead and the option of MGR based on financial viability for power plants up to 100 km, Joshi said.