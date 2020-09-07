Surge in demand for ayurvedic immunity boosters

Ayurveda-based immunity boosters have shown a surge in demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic even as scientists world over are racing against time to bring out a possible vaccine.

Major Ayurveda companies are scaling up production of these products to meet the increased demand. The demand is expected to move up as many State governments plan bulk procurement of these products for free distribution amongst the people.

The Ministry of Ayush has issued a protocol based on advice and inputs provided by 16 leading Ayurveda practitioners in the country and this has helped in bringing standardisation in the products offered as immunity boosters. The protocol contained home-based remedies such as herbal teas to some ayurvedic medicines.

PR Krishnakumar, Chairman of Coimbatore Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (AVP), who played a leading role in the preparation of the Ayush protocol, said the protocol-based system has helped in improving awareness about remedies in Ayurveda for protection from Covid-19. “Naturally the demand has increased,” he said.

An initiative was taken up by the AVP in setting up Ayur Shield clinics in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries and other prominent players such as Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), Ayurvedic Medical Association of India etc. The good response received for Ayur clinics in Kerala has prompted the company to establish such clinics in places such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, Chennai, and Coimbatore. The Ayur clinics, established in these places with the community organisations and NGOs, helped in easy access to these products. Doctors in Ayur clinic provide advice in person or through the telephone, said Krishnakumar.

Chavanapraysh, Indukandam Kashyam, Ayush Koth, Chukku Kapi (Dry Ginger Kapi) are some of the most fast- moving products as immunity boosters.

The Ministry has, however, made it clear that none of these measures should be considered as a treatment for Covid-19.