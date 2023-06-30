India’s robust economic growth outlook and easing input cost pressures are seen offsetting demand weakness, Fitch Ratings said.

According to the rating agency, the resilient economic growth will drive demand for cement and petroleum products, with high-frequency data trending above pre-pandemic levels. Rise in infrastructure spend will also boost steel demand, it added. Fitch Ratings has earlier forecasted that the Indian economy would grow at 6 per cent in FY24,

“Lower input costs should also mitigate margin pressure for chemical companies amid weaker demand growth and pricing,” it said.

“Slowing demand in the US and Eurozone is likely to moderate sales growth in IT services sector, but easing wage pressure due to attrition and their solid rating headroom will support credit profiles,” it said.

Operating Margin Boost

Operating profit margins of Indian corporates are seen improving by 220 basis points in FY24 due to lower raw material costs and a better demand-supply balance in some industries.

Oil marketing companies are likely to benefit from an increase in marketing margins from a moderation in crude oil prices and refining margins staying above mid-cycle levels, Fitch said.

“Upstream oil companies’ EBITDA will moderate in FY24 from FY23, but remain well above FY22 levels, boosted by elevated oil and gas prices,” it added.

Steel companies, which struggled with profits in FY23, are seen improving on tighter industry conditions, lower input costs and a rollback in export duties.

Cement companies are in an expansion mode, and this could limit their profitability this year, despite healthy demand and fall in energy prices.

The telecom sector is likely to have a better year with monthly average revenue per user rising 10-15 per cent, it said.

Capex outlook

The rating agency expects high capex for the steel, cement, and pharmaceutical sectors as well as by OMCs in FY24. Upstream oil companies are seen investing in raising production from mature fields while telecom operators will be spending on expanding their 5G network infrastructure.

“Capex on coal-based power capacity and electricity transmission may peak, and high commodity prices and interest rates may slow the pace of capex in renewable energy generation,” it said.

Credit Growth

“Bank credit growth is seen robust in FY24 after growing at 15.4 per cent in FY23. We believe that banks’ increasing risk appetite amid efforts to boost returns will support the financial flexibility of Indian corporates,” it said.

The rating agency observed that Indian corporates have been preferring domestic debt over offshore issuances in the last 12-18 months due to unfavourable pricing in overseas markets.

