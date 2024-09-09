Suzlon Energy today announced that it has bagged an order for wind turbines worth 1,166 MW – the country’s biggest – from NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a subsidiary of the public sector energy behemoth, NTPC.

While Suzlon has not disclosed the value of the order, the going price of a wind turbine in the market is around ₹6 crore, a MW.

This takes Suzlon’s cumulative order book close to 5 GW.

This follows Suzlon recently qualifying in terms of net worth and other criteria, to participate in NTPC (and other PSU) tenders.

Following the announcement, Suzlon Energy secured its largest wind energy order of 1,166 MW from NTPC Green Energy Limited, NTPC’s renewables arm. Suzlon shares gained 1.45 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹75.80, while NTPC shares declined 1.17 per cent to ₹390.20.

Suzlon will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at two projects of (the IPO-bound) NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEL) and one project of IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt Ltd (a group company of NGEL) in the state of Gujarat.

