SWAMITVA scheme: PM Modi distributes 4.09 lakh e-property cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched distribution of e-property cards under SWAMITVA (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme to 4.09 lakh property owners in 5,000 villages. This also marked the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.

The e-property cards were distributed on National Panchayati Raj Day. Prime Minister also noted the impact of scheme in six states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan, in just a year after it was launched on April 24 last year.

The scheme will cover 6.62 lakh villages by 2025 and is directed towards empowering poor people of the rural India. It paves the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits.

“The scheme has infused a new confidence in the villages as property documents remove uncertainty and reduce the chances of property dispute while protecting the poor from exploitation and corruption,” an official release said.

Modi lauded the role of the Panchayats in management of Coronavirus and providing local leadership to stop Covid-19 from entering the villages and also for spreading awareness. He reiterated the need to keep the pandemic out of rural India. Prime Minister asked the panchayats to ensure complete implementation of guidelines that are being issued from time to time.