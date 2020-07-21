Swiss Re launches 3rd edition of social entrepreneurship programme ‘Shine in India’

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Swiss Re Bangalore, the global Business Solutions Centre of Swiss Re, has launched the 3rd edition of its social entrepreneurship programme — Shine in India.
The Shine programme is open to all social innovators and early-stage social entrepreneurs who are keen to contribute innovative solutions to address social-economic challenges in the country in the areas of climate risk management, smart agriculture, access to healthcare and renewable energy.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, for Shine 3, Swiss Re is calling for entries from social enterprises from across the country which also have a presence in Karnataka. They must also have the necessary approvals for receiving foreign funds (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act clearance).
The winner will go through a six-month immersive nurture programme during which it will be partnered with Swiss Re experts and leadership and external business coaches to develop a financially feasible and scalable business plan that can have tangible social impact.
The programme offers a ₹15-lakh non-equity grant to the winner in two phases — ₹5 lakh upon selection and ₹10 lakh after developing a viable business plan that is pitched to a Shine panel of experts. The last date to submit applications is August 15, 2020 at Shine_Program@swissre.com.
Amit Kalra, MD and Head – Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore, said, “We launched Shine in 2018 to empower and enable those who are passionate about working towards building resilient societies. Shine enables and enriches the social entrepreneur on the one hand, and offers our employees a hands-on experience in designing, implementing and evaluating a tangible social enterprise, on the other.
“In the six-month, part-time ‘Action Learning Program’, they along with the social entrepreneur will define customer needs, develop a viable business plan, present to the Shine jury in a bid to earn the ₹15-lakh grant. I encourage all aspiring social entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and partner with us to help boost socio-economic development in our communities.”
The past two editions of Shine helped two social entrepreneurs — Pure Paani (2018) and Bee Basket (2019) — to scale up. Pure Paani, the winner of the first edition of Shine, is a social enterprise that is dedicated to making drinking water available to all by providing access to affordable filtration and treatment solutions.
Bee Basket, winner of the second edition, focuses on delivering pure honey without destroying the beehive along with a focus on bee conservation and upliftment of indigenous communities engaged in honey harvesting.
Stefan Huber, Head – Swiss Re Foundation, said, “At Swiss Re, we reflect on our collective responsibility towards the communities in which we operate, and we believe innovative and entrepreneurial thinking is the key to finding lasting solutions to some of our most pressing social challenges. Swiss Re's Shine helps a social entrepreneur to collaborate with experts, business coaches, and leaders in Swiss Re to develop a financially viable and scalable business model. We are positive that this experience will not only enable the winning enterprise to operationalize its vision but also help its members to develop professionally and personally. The skills learned during the process are highly relevant in fostering resilience.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...