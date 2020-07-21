Swiss Re launches 3rd edition of social entrepreneurship programme ‘Shine in India’

Swiss Re Bangalore, the global Business Solutions Centre of Swiss Re, has launched the 3rd edition of its social entrepreneurship programme — Shine in India.

The Shine programme is open to all social innovators and early-stage social entrepreneurs who are keen to contribute innovative solutions to address social-economic challenges in the country in the areas of climate risk management, smart agriculture, access to healthcare and renewable energy.

Due to the current Covid restrictions, for Shine 3, Swiss Re is calling for entries from social enterprises from across the country which also have a presence in Karnataka. They must also have the necessary approvals for receiving foreign funds (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act clearance).

The winner will go through a six-month immersive nurture programme during which it will be partnered with Swiss Re experts and leadership and external business coaches to develop a financially feasible and scalable business plan that can have tangible social impact.

The programme offers a ₹15-lakh non-equity grant to the winner in two phases — ₹5 lakh upon selection and ₹10 lakh after developing a viable business plan that is pitched to a Shine panel of experts. The last date to submit applications is August 15, 2020 at Shine_Program@swissre.com.

Amit Kalra, MD and Head – Swiss Re Global Business Solutions Centre Bangalore, said, “We launched Shine in 2018 to empower and enable those who are passionate about working towards building resilient societies. Shine enables and enriches the social entrepreneur on the one hand, and offers our employees a hands-on experience in designing, implementing and evaluating a tangible social enterprise, on the other.

“In the six-month, part-time ‘Action Learning Program’, they along with the social entrepreneur will define customer needs, develop a viable business plan, present to the Shine jury in a bid to earn the ₹15-lakh grant. I encourage all aspiring social entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and partner with us to help boost socio-economic development in our communities.”

The past two editions of Shine helped two social entrepreneurs — Pure Paani (2018) and Bee Basket (2019) — to scale up. Pure Paani, the winner of the first edition of Shine, is a social enterprise that is dedicated to making drinking water available to all by providing access to affordable filtration and treatment solutions.

Bee Basket, winner of the second edition, focuses on delivering pure honey without destroying the beehive along with a focus on bee conservation and upliftment of indigenous communities engaged in honey harvesting.

Stefan Huber, Head – Swiss Re Foundation, said, “At Swiss Re, we reflect on our collective responsibility towards the communities in which we operate, and we believe innovative and entrepreneurial thinking is the key to finding lasting solutions to some of our most pressing social challenges. Swiss Re's Shine helps a social entrepreneur to collaborate with experts, business coaches, and leaders in Swiss Re to develop a financially viable and scalable business model. We are positive that this experience will not only enable the winning enterprise to operationalize its vision but also help its members to develop professionally and personally. The skills learned during the process are highly relevant in fostering resilience.”