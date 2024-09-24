Switzerland Tourism is expecting 50 per cent growth in overnight stays by Indian visitors in five years, on the back of increased connectivity and new attractions.

While tourist arrivals from India have yet to recover to 2019 level, spending by Indians is higher than pre-pandemic years. This is partly fuelled by inflation and also increased preference by Indians for luxury accommodation and adventure trips.

600,000 overnight stays in 2023

In 2023, Indian visitors recorded over 600,000 overnight stays in Swiss hotels and the number is expected to rise to over 900,000 in five years. “Demand from India is growing exponentially,” said Switzerland Tourism CEO Martin Nydegger on Tuesday.

While tourist arrivals from the US have exceeded the pre-pandemic level, Indian arrivals are yet to catch up due to logistical issues such as capacity and visa issuance challenges.

India is Swiss tourism’s seventh largest foreign source market and Indians are among top five travel spenders in the country.

“Switzerland is a popular summer gateway for Indian tourists but we believe it’s also the perfect autumn and winter destination,” said Christian Schoch, Switzerland Tourism’s Director, India. Recently, Air India launched four weekly services between Delhi-Zurich. Swiss operates daily flights to Delhi and Mumbai.

Over 60 per cent of Indians travel to Switzerland between April and June. Five years ago that figure was 80 per cent.

While European cities are grappling with concerns of “overtourism” and imposing taxes, Switzerland wants to promote travel in harmony with locals.

“It is a phenomenon which we see in other destinations and in order do ensure we don’t face the problems we have a five point agenda which includes developing tourism that is in harmony with locals,” Nydegger said.