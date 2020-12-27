Taking cues from China, Indian steel prices set to rise further

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Steel prices are set to go up further, despite the deep concern raised by the user industry and Nitin Gadkari, Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises and highways, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the impact of rising steel prices on infrastructure projects.
Despite subsequent hikes in the last few months, steel prices in India are at 5 per cent to the landed cost of imports.
Incidentally, hot rolled coil prices have increased 46 per cent to Rs 52,000 per tonne in November compared to Rs 37,400 per tonne in July this year. Rebar TMT, which are used in the housing and construction sectors, have touched Rs 50,000 a tonne.
The hike in Indian steel prices were due to the benchmark export prices in China inching closer to the 10 year high of $710 a tonne recently.
The FOB (free on board) steel prices in China had touched a high $775 a tonne in 2011 and was even higher at $1,014 a tonne in 2008.
China imports 40 per cent of its overall coal requirement from Australia. The cost of steel production in China is expected to jump sharply since it has to import coal at a higher cost from other countries.
Australia accounts for 65 per cent of the world’s coal supply. The vibes between China and Australia soured after the later blamed China for spreading deadly Corona virus across the world.
With China cutting its procurement from Australia, coking coal prices are expected to fall sharply. The drop in coking coal prices and firming steel prices are expected to benefit Indian steel companies.
The cost of Indian steel producers are expected to fall by about Rs 1,800 a tonne year-on-year in the second half of the current fiscal year, while the cost of coking coal is likely to drop to nearly Rs 7,300 a tonne, compared to Rs 9,100 a tonne in the same period last year.
Seaborne hard coking coal prices in the current fiscal is expected to average at $113 a tonne (FoB Australia) in this fiscal against $164 a tonne logged last fiscal.
Coking coal import prices fell to a 52-month low last month. It has dropped 27 per cent since early-October due to the the tussle between Australia and China and in anticipation of an oversupply in the global market.
Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice-President, ICRA said the revival in steel demand has been surprising and the industry’s ability to claw back to the pre-Covid levels of demand within 6 months of a global pandemic outbreak has been remarkable.
"We are revising our next fiscal steel demand forecast to a contraction of around 12 per cent, significantly better than our initial forecast of a 23 per cent contraction made in April," he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...