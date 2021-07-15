Tapering second wave, vaccination drive ‘brighten near-term prospects of economy’

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The tapering of the Covid-19 second wave, coupled with an aggressive vaccination push, has brightened the near-term prospects for the Indian economy, with the 27-factor ‘now casting model’ estimating the real GDP growth in April-June at 21 per cent, according to an article in the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin.
The RBI, in its June monetary policy review, had projected FY22 first quarter real GDP growth at 18.5 per cent.
“The vaccination drive is gathering speed and breadth... mobility is rising and workplaces are closing on to normal attendance. This is corroborated by the jump in advance tax payments in June and in e-way bills. Power consumption is recovering from a soft patch. Freight transported by the Indian Railways has... maintained a rising profile through the second wave,” an article put together by 21 RBI officials, including Deputy Governor MD Patra, read.
All payment modes have registered an uptick in volumes in June, a forerunner to a revival of business and consumer confidence, it added.
“The virus is retreating... offering a brief window of respite. This opportunity must be seized to (a) prepare for a possible third wave; and (b) renew our tryst with the interrupted recovery,” the authors suggested in the article, State of the Economy.
While the near-term prospects have brightened for the economy, the authors cautioned that it is struggling to regain the momentum of recovery that had started in the second half of 2020-21 but was interrupted by the second wave.
The authors observed that even with a 9.5 per cent GDP growth (RBI’s projection for 2021-22), there will be a substantial slack in the economy and demand pressures may take more time to become evident.
“While several high frequency indicators of activity are recovering, a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape. On the supply side, agricultural conditions are turning buoyant with the revival in the monsoon, but the recovery of manufacturing and services sectors has been interrupted by the second wave,” the article said
The authors said that inflation is being driven largely by adverse supply shocks due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, including increases in margins and taxes.
“There are also specific demand-supply mismatches as in the case of protein-rich food items, edible oils and pulses, which are being addressed by specific supply-side measures. But more needs to be done,” they said. The article noted that headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation had eased a tad to 6.26 per cent in June 2021, after the 2.1-percentage-point surge in May.
The article observed that elevated international commodity prices, especially of crude oil, are also imparting cost-push pressures. These factors should ease over the year as supply-side measures take effect.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...