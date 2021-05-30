Tappers heave a sigh of relief as government allows parcel sales of toddy

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
A decision by the Kerala Government to allow toddy shops to open shutters for parcel sales has brought some relief to 25,000-odd tappers in the State.
As part of easing the lockdown restrictions, the government has permitted toddy shops to carry out parcel sales between 8 am to 7 pm subject to strict adherence to Covid protocols. “This is a huge relief for us as parcel sales during the lockdown period, which we had requested for, will bring down the losses”, V.K.Ajith Babu, general secretary, Toddy Shop Licensee Association told BusinessLine.
Shop owners are expecting to garner 70-80 per cent sales through parcels, especially after closure of bars and Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets. Besides, he said that the government decision would pave the way to control illicit liquor sales, which is rampant in the State following the ban on liquor.
Earlier, BusinessLine had reported the plight of toddy workers and how the situation had forced them to dump 4 lakh litres of extracted toddy in the open daily, following closure of shops since April 26. Tappers had to do this to keep the extraction from the palms so as to ensure health of the palms. It is not possible for tappers to keep away from their daily work as the extraction of toddy is a long-drawn process and requires at least six months for making the tree ready for tapping.
However, Ajith Babu said that toddy business is not a viable proposition for shop owners now, considering the meagre revenue earnings, especially after the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act in the State. Against a selling price of ₹150 per litre, he said the production cost alone would come at ₹118 per litre for tappers, besides various other expenses such as wages to workers in toddy shops, building rent and electricity charges.
The association has requested the government to revise the selling price of liquor considering the high cost involved in production of the brew. There are around 4,500 toddy shops in Kerala and the lockdown incurred each shop a loss of about ₹2,500 per day, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...