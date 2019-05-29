TARI model to gauge sectoral economic value

In a bid to calculate the economic value of a particular sector over the years, research firm TARI (Thought Arbitrage Research Institute) on Wednesday shared its study with Assocham.

The study focussed on stakeholders approach – a comprehensive view of contributions of each stakeholder in the tobacco sector.

For the first time, four key aspects of economic value generation were taken into account — immediate effect on the economy, type 1 multiplier effect (direct and indirect linkages), type 2 multiplier effect (induced effect) and other multiplier economic effects.

“One of the important aspects of the study is that for the first time, the economic contribution made by the tobacco sector to India’s economy has been quantified. The cascading effects of the socio-economic benefits of the tobacco industry on other sectors of the economy have been overlooked by the earlier studies,” said Kshama V Kaushik, Director, TARI.