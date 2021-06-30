Tata Motors wins tender for 15 PEM fuel cell buses from IOC

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has won a tender for 15 hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses from Indian Oil Corporation. IOCL had invited bids for supply of PEM fuel cell buses in December, and Tata Motors was selected as the winner following an evaluation process. All 15 buses will be delivered within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In addition to supplying the buses to the Research & Development Centre of IOCL, Tata Motors will also collaborate with them to undertake R&D projects and collectively study further the potential of Fuel Cell technology for commercial vehicles. This will be done by jointly testing, maintaining and operating these buses for public transport in real-world conditions in Delhi-NCR. The buses will be refuelled by hydrogen, generated and dispensed by IOCL.

SM Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil, said: “Indian Oil has been pioneering the national efforts towards ushering in the hydrogen economy for various applications, including mobility. This first of its kind project in the country is bringing the country’s largest fuel supplier and largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on board to take the hydrogen & fuel cell technology to the next level.”

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: “This order to supply PEM fuel cell buses from a company as respected as Indian Oil Corporation, further encourages our ongoing efforts on developing India-focused alternative sustainable fuels to transform the future of mobility in India.”