Tata Power seeks extension of permission for SEZ unit in Bengaluru

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
New Delhi, March 18 Tata Power Company Ltd has sought an extension of permission for its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) unit for defence manufacturing in Bengaluru and said that the unit is likely to start operations by the end of this month.
It is important for the company to be granted an extension for the letter of permission, which lapsed on March 7, as then it can aim at operationalising the unit in the KIADB Aerospace SEZ, Bengaluru, by the month-end before the sunset clause on direct tax exemptions sets in.
The Development Commissioner of the Cochin SEZ, who supervises the KIADB Aerospace SEZ, has recommended that a two-month extension of letter of permission till April 30, 2020 be granted, as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board of Approval (BoA) for SEZs, which is scheduled to meet on March 20, will consider the company’s request.
“Only SEZ units that are operationalised before March 31, 2020 will get the benefit of direct tax sops if the government does not extend the SEZ sunset clause that is scheduled to set in at the end of the current month. Tata Power has to meet the deadline for its unit to be eligible for direct tax benefits,” a government official told BusinessLine.
Tata Power, in its submission, said that it hoped to operationalise the SEZ unit by March 25, 2020. The Letter of Approval for the unit was given in March 2014. Operation of the unit got delayed because of plans of consolidating defence products manufacturing entities across Tata group, the company said, adding that some permissions were pending with the Defence Ministry.
The company has already made an incremental investment of ₹51.75 crore in the unit and building and material procurement was 100 per cent complete, the submission pointed out.
If the BoA gives an extension to the letter of permission and the company is able to operationalise the unit on time, it will be entitled to 100 per cent income tax exemption on its export income for the first five years, 50 per cent for next five years thereafter and 50 per cent of the ploughed back export profit for next five years.
So far, the Finance Ministry has not responded positively to the Commerce Ministry’s submission that setting in of the sunset clause on direct taxes for SEZ units should be delayed by some years to attract more investments into the SEZs.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...