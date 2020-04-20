Tax offices open, but with limited attendance

With the Central Government offices resume working from Monday, direct and indirect tax offices all over the country have also started functioning within the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry.

However, tax assessees may not be able to personally meet the tax officials as visitors will not be allowed in the government offices. But all digital modes of communications are available. Also, date of compliance has been extended till June, so assesses need not worry, officials said.

Though, all the officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above have been asked to attend office with 100 per cent attendance, there are few exemptions. Persons with co-morbidities have been permitted to work from home. Same will be applicable for persons (mostly consultants who have joined the government on contract) above 65 years of age and parents of children below the age of 5.

The Home Ministry’s guidelines say that one third of officers below the rank of Deputy Secretary and other Staff will attend the office as per requirement. Any such official or staff residing within containment zones will not be allowed to attend the offices, it further says. Also, while preparing the roster, those residing in close proximity to their offices or have their own transport, will be considered. Though the Tax Department has arranged transport for those coming from a distance, it has been said that such vehicles will not carry more than 40 per cent of their capacity and proper social distancing needs to be ensured.

Since many of the government offices have outsourced some works such as housekeeping or sanitation and persons employed for such outsourced jobs are contractual or daily wager, it has been said that medical insurance of all these workers need to be ensured. “It is, therefore, advised that a copy of insurance card may be obtained from these workers/vendors,” the office order said.

Officials attending tax offices have one more challenge and that is going through the file. Since, these files move from one office to another and exchange many hands, officers and staff are finding difficulty in dealing with these files. Another challenge is since no canteen or shops outside offices are opened, Government employees are finding difficulty to accustom with ‘New Normal.’