TCS, DLF seek govt nod to set up SEZs

Software firm TCS and realty major DLF have sought government nod to set up special economic zones (SEZ) for IT sector in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The proposals will be taken up by the Board of Approval, the highest decision-making body for SEZ, in its meeting on February 26 here. The inter-ministerial body is chaired by the Commerce Secretary.

TCS has proposed to set up an IT/ITeS SEZ at Noida in Uttar Pradesh in an area of 19.9 hectares, according to the agenda paper of the board meeting. The total proposed investment for the project is ₹2,433.72 crore.

Development Commissioner of Noida SEZ has recommended the proposal for grant of formal approval for setting up the zone.

On the other hand, DLF has proposed to set up two SEZs in Haryana. The proposed investments for the projects are ₹793.95 crore and ₹761.54 crore. The requests of the two companies have been placed before the Board of Approval for consideration, it said.