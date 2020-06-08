Technology to help retailers get back on their feet

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Eighty-five per cent of shoppers did not return to retail stores in the initial weeks after the lockdown in Wuhan, China was lifted. Sales continued to be down 40 per cent year on year, even after a month. A similar situation is expected to pan out in India as the lockdown restrictions get relaxed, with retailers staring at empty stores, eager for a stray footfall.
Aneesh Reddy, Co-founder and CEO, Capillary Technologies, who has been regularly interacting with the CEOs and business heads of retailers across China and Asia, noticed this problematic trend.
"One of the challenges that stood out was how apparel and fashion retailers found it difficult to sell the inventory available in stores. Even the ones who were selling online, either through their own website or marketplaces (or both), were only able to sell the inventory available at their warehouses and not the inventory available across their stores," Reddy said.
A worse situation was if the lockdown continued for an unseemly time, or if customers did not come back to stores after the lockdown was lifted. The latter, Reddy said, is something the technology company has been witnessing across different regions as lockdowns get lifted.
"Because of the seasonality of fashion, all the stock in stores would go out of fashion and apparel retailers would be left with dead stock. Moreover, with no revenue being generated from stores, brands are finding it difficult to sustain the cost of real estate and salaries of their store staff," Reddy told Business Line.
Helping retailers optimise their inventory across stores and recover sales even with reduced footfalls was key. To enable retailers to create a unified omnichannel experience for consumers, Capillary Technologies and INCREFF teamed up to help retailers get back on their feet.
INCREFF, founded by IITians and backed by Binny Bansal and Sequoia, among others, helps brands optimise inventory and improve sales. The aim is to monetise the existing inventory across stores and warehouses and keep on doing it in the face of reduced walk-ins in a Covid impacted world.
Capillary and INCREFF both have Sequoia as investors. "Rajul Jain (of INCREFF) and I have been friends for over two years," said Reddy. "We both are involved with the retail sector and have been discussing how we can co-innovate to create solutions, especially in the current Covid times," he added.
Covid-19 has brought on a forced acceleration of technology adoption, with millions of retailers reconditioning to accept the new routine and follow the new ways of interacting with consumers.
As e-commerce gains acceptance due to the pandemic, retailers are accelerating technology adoption and enhancing their operational capabilities of selling on multiple channels.
"Knowing how INCREFF’s platform can list inventory across different marketplaces and enable a single view of inventory across all consumer channels, we decided to combine it with our omnichannel e-commerce platform, AnywhereCommerce+," said Reddy.
The partnership will enable retailers to sell the inventory available across stores on their website or marketplaces and allow retailers to fulfil online orders using inventory available at a store nearest to the customer, instead of a warehouse.
"This will help boost store sales and would offset losses incurred due to reduced or no walk-ins, as well as avoid stock in stores from getting outdated," explained Reddy.
By being able to sell the inventory available across stores online, brands can increase store sales and offset losses.
"By gaining a single view of the inventory across all channels - be it physical stores, warehouses, e-store and marketplaces, brands will be able to optimise inventory and sales," said Reddy.
Citing an example of a leading watch retailer, the CEO said the partnership helped "boost store sales by 12 per cent by enabling the fulfilment of online orders from the stores and reduced cancellations by 7 per cent since the orders were shipped and delivered faster from a store nearest to the customer."
Reduction in return rate by 75 per cent was noticed by the watch retailer, said Reddy, since the stock shipped from the store was in better condition as compared to the stock shipped from warehouses.
With e-commerce emerging as the preferred way of shopping for consumers in the post Covid-19 world, retailers will need to sell across multiple digital channels, while also ensuring that their physical stores operate efficiently and remain profitable. Traditional boundaries between offline and online business will begin to blur, said Reddy, enabling stores to offset reduced walk-ins by taking their collection online to their customers.
Though this was a gradual transition and already in the works, Covid-19 has accelerated this change.
"Consumers will expect faster fulfilment of orders and the brands that offer same-day delivery will be preferred," said Reddy. "In the near term, consumers will avoid crowded spaces and would prefer contactless shopping."
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Demand for base metals expected to contract by about 10 per cent this year: Gopal Agrawal, Senior ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up marginally last week as the price of ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...