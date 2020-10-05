Telangana opposes borrowing options

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has opposed the two ‘borrowing options’ given by the Centre to the States. He asked the Centre to take care of GST compensation payouts to the States by borrowing funds itself.
Addressing the GST Council meet on Monday, he asserted that it was the right of the States to get compensation.
“The Centre should borrow and compensate the States. It should release funds from the ₹30,000 crore piled up through cess collections. Three instalments are pending in the last six months,” the Minister said.
Stating that the Centre remitted ₹24,000 crore of IGST funds for the financial year 2017-18 to the Consolidated Fund, he asked the government to release ₹2,638 crore that was due to Telangana.
He asked the Centre not to link the credit line opened under Atmanirbhar package with compensation payable for GST shortfalls.
A Finance Ministry official said: “With Telangana, West Bengal and Congress-ruled States opposing the two borrowing options and demanding the Government to pay the compensation, the GST Council meet ended today without taking any decision. The Council convened a meeting on October 12 to discuss the issue.”
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...