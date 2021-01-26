Telangana per capita consumption of electricity at 2,071 units; ‘highest in the country’

The per capita consumption of electricity in Telangana at 2,071 units for the year 2019-20 is the highest in the country and 71.4 per cent more than the national average of 1,208 units, according to D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of TS Genco and TS Transco.

The per capita power consumption is seen as an index of development.

Speaking at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, Prabhakar Rao said apart from significantly enhancing the power generation capacity, the State has simultaneously strengthened the transmission and distribution network with an investment of ₹29,891 crore.

The power sector in the State has been witness to a remarkable turnaround under the guidance of State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It has become a role model in the country in the generation, transmission and distribution sectors, he said.

The contracted capacity, which was 7,778 MW in 2014 when the Telangana State was formed, has now increased to 16,245 MW. Further, 11,445 MW capacity projects are under various stages of execution to meet the upcoming lift irrigation, industrial and other categories of loads, he said.

The CMD appealed to all employees to rededicate themselves for the betterment of the power sector by following strict discipline which would take the sector to new heights. Since the consumer is the pay master, all employees should further strive hard to extend value-added services with the motto of “consumer satisfaction is the ultimate goal of power utilities,” he said.