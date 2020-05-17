‘Telangana preparing tool kits for industries to tackle Covid-19’

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Our Bureau
The Telangana government is preparing sector-wise tool kits for all industrial sectors that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to understand their concerns and steps needed to address them by both the State and the Centre.
At an Assocham online summit ‘Beyond the Lockdown’, Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal secretary, Industries, said: “We have started preparing a tool kit, as all of us understand that different sectors have been affected differently. In some sectors the impact is very shattering and it will be perhaps months and years before they get back to normal, and then there are certain industries where shocks are lesser; within the industry and sector verticals, we have made distinction between large industries and MSMEs.”
The online summit saw the participation of Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister ; Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Industries, Energy, MSME, Odisha; Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Industries and Commerce Minister, Andhra Pradesh; and Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India.
Ranjan said industrial activity in Telangana has resumed and “all industries are functional now, we have removed restrictions, and the cap on the number of people who can go and report for duty; even night shifts are being allowed. State road transport buses have been made available to the industries at extremely cheap rates if they want to ferry their workers from far away.”
He said: “Existing industries in Telangana are our biggest brand ambassadors, and if we are able to satisfy their requirements then they will naturally spread the good word. This is also a time to look at the opportunities. A lot of geographical diversifications are being thought about. There is a very strong anti-China sentiment prevailing in Japanese, Korean and American companies. So, we are reaching out to some of these industries.”
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...