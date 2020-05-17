‘Telangana preparing tool kits for industries to tackle Covid-19’

Our Bureau

The Telangana government is preparing sector-wise tool kits for all industrial sectors that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to understand their concerns and steps needed to address them by both the State and the Centre.

At an Assocham online summit ‘Beyond the Lockdown’, Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal secretary, Industries, said: “We have started preparing a tool kit, as all of us understand that different sectors have been affected differently. In some sectors the impact is very shattering and it will be perhaps months and years before they get back to normal, and then there are certain industries where shocks are lesser; within the industry and sector verticals, we have made distinction between large industries and MSMEs.”

The online summit saw the participation of Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister ; Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Industries, Energy, MSME, Odisha; Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Industries and Commerce Minister, Andhra Pradesh; and Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, DPIIT, Government of India.

Ranjan said industrial activity in Telangana has resumed and “all industries are functional now, we have removed restrictions, and the cap on the number of people who can go and report for duty; even night shifts are being allowed. State road transport buses have been made available to the industries at extremely cheap rates if they want to ferry their workers from far away.”

He said: “Existing industries in Telangana are our biggest brand ambassadors, and if we are able to satisfy their requirements then they will naturally spread the good word. This is also a time to look at the opportunities. A lot of geographical diversifications are being thought about. There is a very strong anti-China sentiment prevailing in Japanese, Korean and American companies. So, we are reaching out to some of these industries.”