Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has rebutted the criticism Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the State’s finances.

Asserting that the State’s borrowings are well within the norms prescribed by the Centre, he said that the numbers are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regularly. “CAG would have pointed out violations if any,” he said.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who was in the city on Thursday, denied allegations made by the State government that it was being restricted by the Centre to borrow more.

She claimed that Telangana’s borrowings were more than the allowed limits.

Investing in projects

“We are not using the proceeds from borrowings on our daily expenditure unlike the Centre that is spending 48.7 per cent of its borrowings on such expenditure,” Harish Rao said.

“We are creating assets and investing capital on projects,” he said.

Addressing a meeting at Gajwel on Friday, he alleged that the Centre is raising loans to the tune of ₹ 1-lakh crore every month and spending much of it on debt servicing.

“The Debt: GDP ratio of Telangana is very low and it ranks 26th in the list of States with high borrowing levels,” he claimed.

He said the Debt:GDP ratio of the Centre has gone up to 56.50 per cent from 52 per cent during the UPA regime.

Dues from the Centre

Harish Rao alleged that the Centre owes the State a sum of ₹1.25-lakh crore. Asking Nirmala Sitharaman to take measures to pay the dues, he said that the State’s Budget had pegged a flow of ₹38,000 crore from the Centre.

Alleging that the Centre had failed in honouring the promises made in the State’s Bifurcation Act, he demanded the Government to make Andhra Pradesh pay its dues of ₹17,800 crore.

He also criticised Sitharaman’s comments on sanctioning medical colleges. “We don’t have any government colleges in Karimnagar and Khammam and we expected the Centre to allot a college each in those districts,” he said.

“We are going to set up colleges with our own money there,” he said.

