Telangana reports 502 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Monday.

As many as 894 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate up marginally to 95.89 per cent from 95.74 the previous day.

The State tested 46,597 samples on Monday, according to a media bulletin released here on Tuesday.

The State has 9,627 active cases as on Monday, with 7,586 patients taking treatment at home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 101 cases, followed by Medchal district with 101 cases and Bhadradri Kothagudem with 33 cases.