Telangana reports 502 new Covid-19 cases

It’s never too remote for books
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Monday.
As many as 894 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate up marginally to 95.89 per cent from 95.74 the previous day.
The State tested 46,597 samples on Monday, according to a media bulletin released here on Tuesday.
The State has 9,627 active cases as on Monday, with 7,586 patients taking treatment at home or institutional isolation.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 101 cases, followed by Medchal district with 101 cases and Bhadradri Kothagudem with 33 cases.
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...