Economy

Telangana reports 502 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

A file picture of health workers at Musheerabad Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad   -  Nagara Gopal

894 patients recovered from the infection

Telangana reported 502 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths due to the viral infection on Monday.

As many as 894 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate up marginally to 95.89 per cent from 95.74 the previous day.

The State tested 46,597 samples on Monday, according to a media bulletin released here on Tuesday.

The State has 9,627 active cases as on Monday, with 7,586 patients taking treatment at home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 101 cases, followed by Medchal district with 101 cases and Bhadradri Kothagudem with 33 cases.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.