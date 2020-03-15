Telangana shuts down educational institutes, cinemas, gyms

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
With Covid-19 concerns growing, the Telangana Government has decided to shut down all educational institutions – primary schools to universities, coaching centres and summer camps – till March 31.
With reports from different parts triggering fear, the Telangana Government has announced a slew of measures to tackle the virus.
While educational institutions are closed till March 31, other public places such as cinema halls, bars, pubs, membership-based clubs, gyms, parks, amusement parks and museums are closed for a week.
The government has also decided not to give permissions to public meetings, meetings, seminars, workshops, public celebrations, rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs and cultural events for a week.
“Post that, we will review the situation and take a further call,” said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Chairing a high-powered committee meeting and later the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹500 crore to check the spread of Covid-19.
All scheduled public examinations (intermediate and SSC) will be held as per the timetable. Weddings and other functions should be conducted among the close groups of family members and relatives. “I advise people to limit the invitees at the weddings to 100 each (from the bride and groom sides).
“Function halls should not take any bookings for weddings after March 31. All pre-booked weddings will be allowed (till March 31),” said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Allaying fears, he said there’s absolutely no reason to worry. “All the cases that have been reported and confirmed are about people coming from abroad. We have been screening all those arriving at the international airport. We have mobilised 200 people for screening,” he said.
He warned rumour-mongers against spreading fake and unconfirmed reports on social media. He also cautioned TV channels against airing unverified reports. “You should depend on official figures. Don’t telecast speculative reports,” he said.
He said the Health Department has kept 1,020 beds ready for the isolation of suspected cases, and 321 Intensive Care Unit beds and 240 ventilators are ready to address the problem.
Acting on the government directives, the University of Hyderabad, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) have suspended classes for MBBS and dental colleges.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said the State Government was well prepared to face Covid-19-related challenges. He said health workers and ‘village volunteers’ have done a door-to-door survey, covering 1.20 crore people.
