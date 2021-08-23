Telangana tops Southern States in economic growth: State Finance Minister

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has refuted the allegations made by the BJP leaders that the State was not doing well financially.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao has claimed that the State stood first among the Southern States in terms of growth in GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), per capita income and State’s own revenues.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the State achieved the highest annual average growth in GSDP among all the Southern States at 11.7 per cent after the formation of the State in 2014.

“The GSDP stood at ₹9.80-lakh crore in 2020-21, an increase of 94 per cent over the GSDP in 2014-15, becoming the third biggest contributor to the country’s GDP at current prices,” he said.

“Since the State’s formation, economic growth in Telangana has consistently outpaced the nation’s GDP growth. Telangana grew by 3.7 percentage points more than country’s GDP did for the last six years,” he said.

He said that Telangana’s growth streak continued during the pandemic. While the country’s GDP declined by 3 per cent in 2020-21, Telangana grew at 2.4 per cent, he pointed out.

Stating that the per capita income in Telangana almost doubled to ₹2.37 lakhs in 2020-21, he said “Telangana out did seven States in the last seven years to come third in the list of States with highest per capita income,” he said.

State’s own revenues

At ₹66,648 crore, the State’s own revenues clocked an increase of 90 per cent in the last seven years, achieving an annual average growth rate of 11.52 per cent.

On debt

Harish Rao has said that the State was well within the norms with regard to taking loans. “Our liabilities as percentage of the State’s GSDP is 22.83 per cent. We stand at the 15th position in a tally of 18 States (in the non-special category States) with high level of borrowings,” he said.

Punjab tops the list with 38.67 per cent (total outstanding liabilities as a percentage of GSDP), followed by West Bengal (34.67 per cent), Rajasthan (34.54 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (33.08 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (32.67 per cent).

Opposes energy audit

The Telangana Finance Minister said that the State was opposed to the Centre’s move to introduce energy audit as it might lead to curtailment of free power supply.

Drawing a comparison with gradual reduction in cooking gas subsidies, he alleged that there was no point in fixing meters to agricultural pumpsets as the State Government was providing power free of cost.

Refuting the allegations made by senior BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishen Reddy on the State’s poor performance, he alleged it was the BJP government at the Centre that failed the country on all fronts. “Even Bangladesh surpassed us in per capita income growth,” he said. “If there is something growing in the country, it is the price of petrol,” he said.