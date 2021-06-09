Telangana: Uniken’s REL-ID to secure online services

The Telangana government has recommended the State agencies use Uniken’s REL-ID Security Platform to secure state-owned and managed mobile applications. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, in a statement said, “State government departments and agencies which are using mobile applications for service delivery can benefit greatly from this technology.”

Mobile interactions with the government are on the rise. Since 2015, under the ‘Digital India’ initiative, the government has launched a host of mobile apps for public to avail government services online, including storing and sharing documents, to accessing e-Gov services and making cashless payments.

Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken, said, “Today, cyberattacks are more sophisticated and customers have higher-than-ever expectations of service anytime, anywhere, and from any device. Our security platform gives users a cohesive, seamless, and secure experience without burdensome passwords or tokens.”