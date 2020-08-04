TEMA urges Centre to use locally made telecom equipment in border areas

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) has urged the Centre to use products made in India to provide telecom connectivity to border and sensitive areas in the country.

Further, it has also asked the government to direct BSNL to provide connectivity in the North East, Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, unconnected hilly and remote areas on a priority basis using only ‘Make in India’ equipment.

“National security has become the most prime concern for the government and all Indians. Considering the sensitivity involved, it's important that all unconnected areas in North East, Naxalite areas and border and hilly areas should immediately be connected with telecom networks,” said Ravi Sharma, Chairman of TEMA. “Domestic telecom manufacturers are fully geared to supply equipment for these networks.”

The industry association has also raised concerns of no or limited telecom connectivity in many parts of these areas and other inaccessible parts of country.

"Indian manufacturing sector is looking forward to supporting BSNL and Bharat Net in providing connectivity to unconnected areas. The immediate action of making this network by Make In India will strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector by revenue of about ₹20,000 crore. We urge the government to take an immediate decision," said Sandeep Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of TEMA.

TEMA has pointed out that these areas are sensitive for national security and need immediate attention. The Bharat Net project has investment plans of about ₹40,000 crore.

Out of about 2,55,000 gram panchayats to be covered under Bharat Net, more than 1.10 lakh are yet to be connected. About 2,500 gram panchayats are connected via satellite telecommunications. These are the potential market for domestic manufacturers, it added.

Recently, TEMA had also urged the government that benefits of Public Procurement Preference to Make in India (PPP MII) extended to the private sector also, mainly the telecom industry.