A temporary site laboratory for testing aggregates and concrete at construction sites at GIFT City in Gujarat has become the first such laboratory to receive a formal “recognition” from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL),

The laboratory set up by real-estate developer Savvy ATS Realty LLP in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area of GIFT City had sent formal application to NABL We have granted a formal recognition for the laboratory , N Venkateswaran, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NABL told businessline on side lines of an event here. The construction site is a residential project “Marina”.

“Civil engineering projects have temporary site testing facilities for the testing of building materials such as fine aggregates, coarse aggregates, and concrete cubes at construction sites. To ensure the quality and competency of the temporary site testing laboratories, NABL has launched a recognition scheme. Site testing laboratories which have an area of 50,000 square feet or more can apply for this recognition programme. This scheme will give confidence in the test result/report issued by temporary site testing laboratories, which is very much necessary to ensure the quality of materials used for building construction,” said Venkateswaran.

“The NABL recognition for the temporary site testing laboratory is for a maximum of five years. The starting date of the project will be the commencement certificate from the authority and the end date will be getting the occupancy certificate from the authority. The onsite surveillance will be conducted every 10 months & before 12 months. In case of shorter project duration surveillance will be conducted in 6 months. The Unannounced assessment may be conducted during the recognition period,” the NABL official added.

The competency of the temporary site testing laboratory will be determined through the results of the onsite assessment (including test witness), participation in proficiency testing program (PT), and records in accordance with this specific criteria. “This scheme is applicable only to temporary site testing facilities. Mobile testing facilities are not included in this scheme at present. This scheme is voluntary and an independent quality assurance scheme,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit