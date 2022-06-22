Textile Ministry plans beneficiary sentiment survey of important schemes

The Textiles Ministry is planning an impact assessment and beneficiary sentiment survey of important schemes and initiatives for the industry to identify challenges related to their implementation, and take targeted measures to overcome them so that benefits are optimised.

Bids have been invited to hire agencies for carrying out impact assessment for schemes such as the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS), Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP), Silk Samagra, PowerTex India, and Samarth, that were all launched to drive sectoral growth and position India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.

“The ministry proposes hiring of agency with focus to understand the impact assessment of various schemes under the Ministry of Textiles from beneficiaries’ standpoint and undertake sentiment and perception analysis of beneficiaries across the value chain of textiles...,” per the RFP (Request for Proposal) floated by the Textiles Ministry.

The start date for submission of bids is July 7 and the end date is August 5. The bids are to be opened on August 8.

‘Much needed step’

Industry players are hopeful that the exercise will help in better identification of the problems faced by them in availing benefits of existing schemes and lead to more prompt redressal of grievances. “Carrying out an impact assessment of existing schemes is a much needed step. If the survey gets done, then all problems voiced by the industry will be put together and get officially documented,” a Noida-based garments manufacturer pointed out.

A survey is important for the government not only to assess if its money is being well utilised, but also to improve implementation, said Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, TT Ltd. “All the pains that we face in our operations need to be put down in black and white. For instance, in the ATUFS (Amended TUFS), there is a backlog in payments. The industry faces a lot of problems in following procedures. A proper evaluation needs to be done of the situation,” he added.

The textiles industry is the biggest employer in the country after agriculture, and provides direct employment to over 45 million people. It is also the source of livelihood for over 100 million people indirectly, according to government figures.

‘Essential to evaluate’

There are over 40 schemes, programmes and missions under the Ministry of Textiles. “In order to ensure that various schemes are benefiting artisans, craftsman and other value chain segments, it is essential to consistently evaluate and assess the impact of different schemes,” the RFP said.

The selected agency will need to prepare case studies of beneficiaries covering impact of assistance under the schemes and provide feedback on best practices for designing policy/schemes and ensuring ease of implementation at field level. They would also have to identify implementation related challenges and provide for interventions, if required.