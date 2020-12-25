Textile Ministry streamlines procedures under tech upgradation scheme A-TUFS

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Textile Ministry has taken further steps to streamline procedures under the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (A-TUFS), including a deadline extension for filing applications for verification, to make it easier for the industry to benefit from it.
“The textile industry units claiming subsidy can file application for physical verification after installation and commissioning of the machinery, within two years from the date of sanction of term loan, subject to production of documentary proof that the order for machinery was placed within one year,” said a note prepared by the Ministry of Textiles.
Also read: Centre working on major interventions to position India as global textiles hub: Secy
Earlier, the units were required to seek approval for the second year from the Textile Commissioner for extension of timeline beyond one year with proof of pacing order for machinery, the note added.
A-TUFS aims to facilitate employment, investment, quality, productivity, as well as import and export substitution in the textile industry while indirectly promoting investments in the manufacturing of machinery for textiles. It is a credit linked subsidy for capital investment in the textiles and manufacturing sectors.
The textile industry had made representations to the government seeking relaxations in various requirements under A-TUFS because of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also read: Textile Commissioner reopens document submission window for TUFS
A relaxation has been also been approved in the 88-day timeline prescribed in A-TUFS guidelines for carrying out physical verification of machinery. This is designed to expedite the clearance of backlog verification cases under A-TUFS pending due to the pandemic, the note said. “This exercise will be completed by June 30, 2021,” it added.
The minimum loan repayment period for both MSMEs and non-MSMEs has been revised to three years including the moratorium period, the note said. Earlier, it was five years for non-MSMEs.
In November 2020, 58 UIDs were issued with a project cost of ₹213.72 crore and subsidy requirement of ₹20.14 crore under A-TUFS, per latest figures.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...