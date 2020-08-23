​Textile Ministry to commission study on GST rates, inverted duty structure

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
The Textiles Ministry is planning to commission a study to analyse whether the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles and apparels was creating an inverted duty structure hurting domestic production and if some changes were required.
“There have been complaints from the industry about GST rates for synthetic fibres giving rise to an inverted duty structure that made imports cheaper than domestic manufacture. The government has thus decided to appoint consultants to assess GST on the entire value chain of textile including peripheral activities,” a government official told BusinessLine.
At present, synthetic fibre is taxed at 18 per cent, yarn at 12 per cent and final output including garments at 5 per cent, which creates an inverted tax structure where rate on inputs is higher than that on output.
“The inverted duty structure is creating unfair competition between imports and domestic players and also hurts exporters. The government needs to do something soon to keep the industry from sinking as there is already a liquidity crunch in the market and the blockage of capital due to the inverted duty structure is leading to huge losses,” pointed out Sanjay Jain, former Chairman, Confederation of Indian Textiles Industries (CITI).
The consultants would be asked to map various GST rates on products covering entire value chain, understand existing incentives under GST and Customs and gather industry representations and demands made till date, as per the Request for Proposal (RFP) circulated by the Ministry of Textiles.
They would also have to study such taxes of other countries where in some cases some products are clubbed together while some others are exempted for making finished product competitive.
The consultants would also be required to make suggestions with respect to changes in existing rates, suggest new rates, find out if the taxes have affected the prices and thereby affected affordability for the buyer.
Recommendations regarding any change to the present tax and duty structure (including fiber neutrality), with proper justifications, that can be extended within the ambit of international norms and laws such as WTO have to be made, the RFP stated.
Explaining how the inverted duty structure hurt domestic players, Jain explained that if people imported fabric, they only paid 5 per cent GST on it but if the same fabric is manufactured domestically, yarn has to be bought by paying 12 per cent and when fabric is made and sold, the GST is 5 per cent. So, the difference of 7 per cent is what pinches the domestic manufacturers.
Even for exports, if a manufacturer buys yarn at a GST of 12 per cent and sells garments at 5 per cent GST, then the refund is only of the 5 per cent, Jain said.
One can get refund of the inverted duty amount but it is a difficult process and the rules are such that they don’t allow refund of GST paid on services including job-work, he added.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...