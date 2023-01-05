The Ministry of Textiles has announced guidelines for enabling academic institutes to provide training in technical textiles, which includes providing assistance for introduction of courses and upgradation of equipment and skills. Guidelines have also been approved for issuing grants for internship support in technical textiles.

Both sets of guidelines are part of the government’s flagship National Technical Textiles Mission and were given clearance at a meeting of the Empowered Programme Committee (EPC), said Rachna Shah, Secretary, Textiles Ministry.

To ensure the high quality of technical textiles, Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are under consideration for 107 technical textile items, Shah said. QCOs for as many as 19 geotech, 12 pro-tech, 22 agrotech and 6 meditech technical textiles varieties are under consideration, she added. Forty eight items which come under meditech are already covered under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation regulation.

More than 500 BIS standards have been developed on technical textiles and BIS is working on developing 40 more such standards as per requirement of industry.

Elaborating on the two sets of guidelines for technical textiles, the Secretary said it would put emphasis on creation of an effective and world-class knowledge ecosystem to make India a world leader in the field of technical textiles in the next decade.

The guidelines for enabling of academic institutes cover the funding of upgradation/enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel and specialised training of faculty members of the relevant department/specialisation in the university or institute, with respect to the undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes.

Grant

Both public-funded institutions and private ones with NIRF ranking are covered under the guidelines. The assistance for introducing full course in technical textiles an be up to ₹20 crore for PG course and up to ₹10 crore at UG level. At the UG level, for introducing one mandatory subject and few electives, grant up to ₹ 7.5 crore may be given.

The implementation of general guidelines for grant for internship support in technical textiles (GIST) is to be conducted in two phases. The first phase involves empanelment of eligible companies while in the second phase of the internship programmes, monthly grants of up to ₹20,000 per student shall be provided to the empaneled companies. This will be subject to the maximum period of 2 months of funding support for internship period.

