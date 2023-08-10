The textiles sector was the target of as many as 131 non-tariff barriers/measures (NTBs/NTMs) notifications from around the world in the last four years which included various certification requirements, inspection mandates and new regulations, per a survey cited by the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). Of these, 69 per cent were related to the apparel industry.

“The EU, the US and the UK are our top markets for the apparel sector and we should be extra careful about their moves to bring any legislation/regulation in the nature of TBTs (technical barriers to trade) affecting the apparel sector. Most countries follow a consultation process before a new TBT is introduced or an existing one is modified. Indian industry must participate in the consultation process and report its apprehension and objections to the government at the initial stage of the law-making process itself rather than complaining after its entry into force,” said Seetharaman Sampath, co-founder, Sarvada Legal at a webinar on emerging NTBs in the apparel export sector jointly organised with the AEPC.

Of the 131 NTBs notification issued related to the textile sector since 2019, Uganda topped the list with 71 notifications followed by Ecuador with 10, China with 8, Taiwan with 7, Israel with 5, USA with 4, and Peru with 3, the survey carried out by Sarvada Legal pointed out.

“Non-tariff barriers have slowly but surely emerged as a potent tool to damage and even disrupt legitimate trade,” said Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General AEPC.

He added that of late, innovative ways were being explored by developed economies like the EU to restrict imports from developing countries. “Legislations like CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) and EUDR (EU Deforestation Regulation) are violative of WTO agreements and bound to make Indian exports to EU less competitive and thus ways and means need to be explored to handle the challenges arising out of these legislations,” he said.