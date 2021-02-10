The 9-to-5 workday is dead, says Salesforce

Salesforce is revamping its work policies and workspaces to incorporate a hybrid work model while allowing some employees to work remotely on a permanent basis.

This is in response to the new work model emerging post the Covid-19 pandemic.

“An immersive workspace is no longer limited to a desk in our Towers; the 9-to-5 workday is dead, and the employee experience is about more than ping-pong tables and snacks,” Brent Hyder, President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce wrote in a blog post.

“As employers, we have an opportunity to create an even better workplace — one that allows us to be more connected to each other, find more balance between work and home, and advance equality — ultimately leading to increased innovation and better business outcomes,” wrote Hyder.

The tech major will provide employees with flexibility in terms of how they work in three ways.

“We learned that nearly half of our employees want to come in only a few times per month, but also that 80 per cent of employees want to maintain a connection to a physical space. So we are giving employees flexibility in how, when and where they work with three ways of working,” wrote Hyder.

Employees can choose to come to the office 1-3 days per week when it is safe to return to work for “team collaboration, customer meetings, and presentations.”

“For employees who don’t live near an office or have roles that don’t require an office, they will work remotely full-time,” said Hyder.

“The smallest population of our workforce will work from an office location 4-5 days per week if they’re in roles that require it,” the Salesforce executive added.

The company will also be redesigning its workspaces over time as “community hubs” to accommodate a more hybrid workstyle. IT will also prioritise certain measures for health and safety of the employees including measures for Covid-19 vaccine.

“We’ve created a task force to work through a global and equitable vaccine management plan, and will continue to prioritize employee health, safety and wellbeing with the use of our own products, like Work.com,” the post read.

“While the vaccine is our ultimate path to office life, managing the spread of Covid-19 carefully will remain critical for most of the year. There will be new protocols like at home wellness attestations and temperature screenings before entry (where applicable), face coverings, regular and frequent deep cleaning, manual contact tracing and more,” it added.

Salesforce joins tech giants such as Microsoft and Facebook who’ve announced policies for a hybrid work model and permanent work-from-home in response to the pandemic.