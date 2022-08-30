‘The Competitiveness roadmap for India@100’ to make India a developed country by 2047 released

Days after the Prime Minister’s vow of making India a developed nation in next 25 years, the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Tuesday has come out with a roadmap based on the principle of ‘4S’ to achieve that.

“The ‘4 S’ guiding principles redefine our approach to attaining prosperity by stressing the need for prosperity growth to be matched by social progress, to be shared across all regions within India, to be environmentally sustainable, and to be solid in the face of external shocks. By capturing these four important aspects, the ‘4 S’ guiding principles pave the way for resilient and holistic development,” the roadmap titled ‘The Competitiveness roadmap for India@100’ said.

It may be noted that, in his Independence Day speech this year, PM Modi listed ‘ Panch Pran’ or five resolutions. “The first vow is for the country to move ahead with a big resolve. And that big resolution is of a developed India; and now, we should not settle for anything less than that.” he said.

Productivity driving prosperity

The roadmap is a collaborative endeavour between the EAC- PM and The Institute for Competitiveness. Developed by Dr Amit Kapoor, Chair, Institute for Competitiveness, in association with, Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels of Harvard Business School, the approach puts forth the idea of productivity as a driver of sustained prosperity. It emphasizes the context that a nation is able to provide firms to be more productive, and for individuals to be able to partake in the value generated through their productivity.

The roadmap sets out to give new guiding principles that are based on clearly defined overall goals and the articulation of a new development approach embedded in integrating social and economic agendas. It envisions setting new guiding principles for the country’s growth journey over the following years and guiding different states, ministries and partners in India’s growth to develop sector-specific roadmaps for achieving targeted goals.

Speaking on the occasion to launch the roadmap, Bibek Debroy, Chairman, EAC-PM, said, “If India’s development trajectory has to emerge faster, higher, and stronger, both government policies and the enterprises and markets functioning in the environment set by the former, are of great significance.”

Strategic perspective

In his message, Professor Porter said that the competitiveness framework underlying the roadmap offers a strategic perspective on how to translate the diagnostics on a country’s competitiveness fundamentals into actionable insights. “The solution does not lie in narrow interventions. What is needed to accelerate progress is a clear strategy enabling action to focus on key priority areas,” he said.

Amit Kapoor shared the essence of the Competitiveness roadmap as he said that the competitiveness approach must serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy for us to be able to sustain long-term economic growth. “The recommendations outlined in the roadmap factor in India’s unique advantages and are based on a new set of guiding principles, policy goals, and implementation architecture,” he said.

The roadmap offers a thorough diagnostic assessment of India’s current competitiveness level, the primary challenges faced, and opportunities for growth. Furthermore, setting out the pathway to becoming a high-income country, the roadmap suggests essential areas of action, including improving labour productivity and enhancing labour mobilization, boosting the creation of competitive job opportunities, and improving policy implementation through greater coordination across different ministries.