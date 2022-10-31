When top models and three Miss Indias — Lisa Ray, Aishwarya Rai and Namrata Shirodkar — draped six yards of elegance for the brand Garden Vareli back in the 90s, it made the saree cool and aspirational. Backed by memorable advertising, it made a whole new generation adopt the saree, as it gave the garment an image makeover.

After vanishing from the scene, Garden Vareli is now set to make a comeback after being acquired by The Chatterjee Group, run by Purnendu Chatterjee. But Garden will find itself in a crowded playfield as a host of corporates with a national footprint have entered the fray, with ambitious plans, new weaves and a new ethos.

New weaves

There is Navyasa by LIVA, launched by the Adtya Birla Group earlier this year, which has just unveiled its Autumn Winter collection featuring Deepika Padukone. Designers Abir and Nanki, along with the LIVA design team have put together the colour rich, boldly styled range in the easy to drape fabric. Announcing the new range, Grasim Industries CMO Rajnikant Sabnavis hoped it would lead to a larger shift in the adaptability to sarees among the younger generation and urban women. Weaving new energy into the segment are also Reliance Retail with its brand Avantra and the Tata Group with Taneira.

The interest of large corporates is not surprising as the saree market is growing at a CAGR of around six per cent. According to Technopak, from ₹46,400 crore in FY20 it is expected to reach ₹61,700 crore by FY25. Several industry experts, however, estimate the Indian saree industry will be in excess of ₹1-lakh crore.

The share of organised players in the market was estimated to be around 27 per cent (₹12,500 crore) in FY20, primarily led by players from South India, including Sai Silks Kalamandir, Pothys and Nalli. But it is expected to grow to 15 per cent and touch ₹24,700 crore by FY25, growing at a CAGR of around 15 per cent outpacing the growth in the unorganised market, said sources.

Shifting landscape

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer, Taneira, says, there has been an unprecedented rise in demand for sarees. While a large part (nearly 70 per cent) of sales is skewed towards the festive season, he says, there is uptake in work wear sarees too. “We are excited about the saree market. It has been largely unorganised with strong regional and local players but now we see that there is a change in landscape and the number of organised players is increasing,” Narayan told BusinessLine.

Taneira is looking at an omni channel play to tap into the growing demand from the segment. The ethnic wear brand, which closed last financial year with 20 stores, has set up 31 stores so far and is looking to end the current financial year with 50-odd stores across the country.

“We are witnessing good growth in online space close to high double digit. We are looking to set up 100 stores across the country by FY24,” he said.

According to Rachamadugu Balaji Bharadwaj, Senior Vice President, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), saree is fast emerging as a fashion statement with women from across the country increasingly adopting it. There is a strong under penetrated market for sarees in Tier II and Tier III towns as well.

“The industry is vast and there is scope for organised retail players to get into the market. Organised players have the right system and data right from manufacturing to selling in place. They can provide the customer experience, ambience and support,” said Bharadwaj.

The company, which has filed for an IPO this year, currently operates 50 stores in the south Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It intends to open 25 additional stores across South India by FY24.