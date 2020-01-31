Economy

Theme of the Economic Survey 2019-20

| Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Click here to read about the Theme of the Economic Survey 2019-2020

Published on January 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Economic Survey 2020 Statistical Appendix