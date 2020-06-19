Economy

There is still a role for the office in a post Covid-19 world: TEC

Nandana James Mumbai | Updated on June 19, 2020 Published on June 19, 2020

Flags disruptions affecting creativity, causing loneliness

While the pandemic has led many to believe that remote working will become the norm, concerns about loneliness and disruption to creativity demonstrate that there is still a role for the office in a post Covid-19 world, according to The Executive Centre (TEC).

Hong Kong-based TEC is one of the largest premium flexible workspace operators in Asia.

While there are advantages to working from home, such as reduced commuting times, costs and pollution, there are also disadvantages for businesses and employees, a press release said on Friday. Companies want both the collaborative atmosphere the physical office provides, as well as the flexibility to support remote working for their employees, it added.

The demand for a flexible workspace is increasing amid uncertainty as companies look for cost management solutions, it found.

Some disadvantages of remote working include a disruption to creative thinking and the additional logistical steps required to ensure business can continue as usual, it said.

The situation has also made it difficult for companies to accurately predict headcount. “What we’re seeing now is a re-evaluation by organisations of their office strategy. The current market uncertainty is creating huge demand for the flexible workspace sector as companies try to manage costs and become less willing to commit to long-term leases,” said Paul Salnikow, founder and CEO of TEC, in a video produced in association with Business Reporter, while discussing what the future of work could look like.

Vast resources are wasted paying leases for real estate that businesses simply don’t need and flexible working spaces are a vital way of ensuring that no longer happens, it said.

“Every healthy business needs to consider what mix of traditional and flexible is right for its teams and their work,” said Todd Liipfert, Senior Development Director of TEC. “Sales teams that need to work both remotely and in different places will benefit from flexible access to broad networks. Creative teams that use the office as a place to spark ideas need more permanent and fixed spaces,” he added.

The workspace of the future must be agile and versatile to adapt to unprecedented and unpredictable challenges that are becoming more common in our society, it said.

Wherever and however businesses choose to move forward post Covid-19, there will be a workspace trend where professionals place higher value on their flexibility, it concluded.

Published on June 19, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
human resources
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India to consider hiking import duties on 300 Chinese products