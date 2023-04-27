The tourism industry is poised for growth in FY24. In an interview, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Secretary of Tourism Arvind Singh talk about special measures being planned to boost the industry and underline that foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) are likely to be back to pre-Covid levels in this calendar year. Excerpts:

Q What is your outlook for FY24? By when can we expect the FTAs to be at pre-Covid levels?

Arvind Singh: Domestic travel is thriving, and we are seeing a positive trend in inbound travel, which is increasing every year. Forex earnings are also increasing every month, which is a good sign for the travel industry. We are optimistic that the FTAs will reach pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.

I have a feeling we will cross pre-Covid level numbers given the impact of the G20 and the momentum in this calendar year.

Q Kindly share an overview through the expectations from the G20 presidency.

G Kishan Reddy: I believe that there is still so much to explore and experience in India’s tourism sector. Even today, only 5-10% of our destinations are explored, and our monuments and coastlines are waiting to be discovered. Though there are budget constraints that have kept us from properly caring for and promoting these treasures, our government is determined to prioritise tourism and encourage private investment in the industry. With these efforts, we hope to create a thriving and exciting tourism sector that showcases the best of India’s rich heritage and culture.

Q Are rising Covid cases a matter of concern? Is the Ministry gearing up for the same?

Reddy: There is no impact in India at the moment. We have confidence in the Covid vaccination. It is business as usual, we do not foresee an impact.

Q The Ministry of Tourism shut down its seven overseas offices tasked with promotional activities. What are the alternative methods for promoting India internationally now?

We have pinpointed the top 20 countries that generate the highest number of FTA and adopted a comprehensive approach to attract them. The entire tourism industry is working towards this goal, and we have stationed officers at various embassies to facilitate the process. We are closely following the guidelines provided by the Prime Minister’s office and have requested the Foreign Ministry to allow us to station officers in additional embassies. We are expecting approval soon. Our strategy to promote tourism will be all-encompassing, using both digital and offline platforms.

Q The Incredible India campaign was extremely beneficial for the industry, and the players have been demanding its reinstation. Has the Ministry moved a proposal to reinstate it?

Reddy: Even we are asking for it. We have readied a file, and it is likely to be accepted by the cabinet with a focus on overseas promotion.

Singh: Post Covid, there has been an uptick in wellness tourism, nature tourism, and adventure tourism. However, India’s strengths are cultural, spiritual, beach, and monument tourism. We will focus on accentuating those parts of the country as well.

Q How is the MoT working in tandem with the Shipping and Civil Aviation Ministry?

Singh: The Ministry had proposed 50 tourism routes, and currently, 51 have been put into operation. In addition, there is a need for more airstrips and heliports, some of which are inaccessible while others are of significant tourist value. Hence, the Tourism Ministry is collaborating with the Civil Aviation Ministry to develop and promote them.

Q Are we planning to add more countries for visa-on arrivals?

Today, we have 165 countries where Visa on Arrival is approved. As and when country cases come up, we will continue to review and include them but one thing is for sure that the numbers will not go down. The motive is to make travel easier if there are no security constraints.

Q However, the issues pertaining to bilaterals seem to be a dampener for the tourism industry. Has the Ministry given its comments regarding the same?

Singh: This is a Civil Aivaiton matter, we haven’t written regarding the same. We know that civil aviation will continue to grow.

Q A pain point has been the accreditation of travel agents with the MoT. Only 900 agents have been registered so far, whereas India is home to thousands of small and big travel agents. Is the Ministry looking at synchronising it?

Reddy: We have moved a file with the cabinet on the same, and along with the national tourism policy, this issue too will be resolved soon.

Q Several countries have increased entry fees for foreign tourists at important monuments. Does the Ministry plan to increase ticket prices at Indian monuments as well?